RSS Indresh Kumar's Sensational Comments On AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar launched SC/ST Rashtriya Manch (SRM), in Hyderabad at Naisha Banquets, Opposite to MANUU Campus in Gachibowli.

Speaking at the launch of SC-ST Rashtriya Manch at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM), he said that AIMIM Chief Asaduddin claiming to have separate DNA which is different from the Indians. He further stated that "When I asked him to go back in the past and check out his DNA he went on a silent mode."

Indresh Kumar said that, "We all have common ancestors. We all are one and we are all Indians."

Indresh Kumar asserted that "We are all Indians. Our nation is our identity. We may have many religions, castes, creeds, sub-sects, beliefs, customs, traditions, languages, and dialects but we all are the children of Bharat Mata (Mother India). She is our mother. India is our identity."

The National Executive Committee Members of RSS, Prof. R S Sarraju, Honorary Advisor for SRM of TS and AP, Sushma Pachpore, National Women In-charge, Syed Fayazuddin also attended the event.