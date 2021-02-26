RSS Chief Mohan Bhagawat To Meet Adilabad Farmers

Adilabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will tour the Adilabad district in Telangana on Friday. Mohan Bhagwat, who arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday, took part in various functions.

On this occasion, at a function held at Hitex, the book Visvabharatham written by Dwishasravadhani Madugula Nagaphanisharma was unveiled. He said that Lord Shiva had saved the world once by keeping the poison in his throat, just as well as all the nations now realizing that India is the only country that could save the world from the many evils and disasters that will befall the world.

On the other hand, Bhagwat will tour the Adilabad district on Friday after concluding his visit to Hyderabad, community leaders said. Later, he will visit the village of Lingapur in the Gudihatnur Mandal. He will conduct an interview with the organic farmers present there and will address a program organized by the Ekalavya Foundation. The RSS leaders made all the arrangements for Mohan Bhagwat's visit.