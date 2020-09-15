HYDERABAD: In a major catch of stinking hawala cash, the task force members of the Banjara Hills Police Station seized currency bundles amounting to Rs 3.75 crores in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that the wads of currency were recovered from a car that was intercepted on Road No.12.

Four persons were trying to transport these currency bundles, believed to be meant for circulation in hawala trade, when the car was intercepted. The four accused, identified as Eswar Dileep Ji, Harish Rambhai, Ajith Singh and Rathod, have been arrested, the commissioner added. The accused are being questioned on the origins of the illegal money, where it was heading to and who were its intended recipients.

The seized money and the four accused would be handed over to the Income Tax department for a detailed investigation. Commissioner Anjani Kumar expressed hope that more information would see the light of the day in the I-T department investigation on the trail of this money.