RRR Will Create More Employment, Says KTR

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said on Thursday that the Telangana government has taken up the project of Regional Ring Road covering a length of 340 km and further stated that it will help in the development of Hyderabad. He asserted, "Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao always dreams big and this 340 km-RRR will also come up soon. With this facility, Hyderabad will further develop and attract more investors from across the country and world." If more industries are established in the state then there will be more employment opportunities.

He said that under the mentorship of Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and his team, the HMDA had executed many works successfully. KTR stated that "The ORR was also developed by HMDA and no other metro city including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata or Bengaluru has such an asset."

KTR also inaugurated LED Lighting on the ORR on Thursday. The LED Lighting covers the main carriageway, interchanges, service roads, and one km on either side of junctions and underpasses. A total of 13,392 LED lights were installed on the entire ORR. The HMDA has completed LED lighting to a total of 158 km of ORR and it is for the safety of the commuters.