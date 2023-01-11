RRR Oscar Campaign Money More Than Star Movie Budget?

RRR director Rajamouli and its producers are said to have spent Rs 80 crore for the Oscar campaign of the movie,according to a Bollywood Hungama report.

The Oscars budget for RRR is five times the budget of Kannada film Kantara. The Rishab Shetty directorial was made on a budget of Rs 16 crore. It is also higher than the budget of recent Bollywood releases in 2022.

RRR struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song–motion picture for its hit track Naatu Naatu.

The blockbuster Telugu movie is also nominated for the 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony.

The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose and choreographed by Prem Rakshith. The song was sung by Prem Rakshit.

