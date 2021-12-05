RRR Actor Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Adopts Lions, Deets Inside

RRR actor Ram Charan's wife, Upsana Kamineni Konidela, the vice-chairperson of the Apollo Foundation and Apollo Life, on Saturday, adopted two Asiatic lions at the Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park.

Upasana and Anushpala Kamineni presented a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the zoo officials for adopting "Vicky" and "Laxmi" for a period of one year. They presented the cheque to Rajashekar, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, towards adoption charges and maintenance of the pair for one year.

After receiving the cheque, Rajashekar thanked Upasana for showing a keen interest in adopting two lions for one year. He added that these kinds of acts strengthen the wildlife conservation programme of the zoo.

Rajasekhar further said that their commitment to the conservation of wildlife is an inspiration to many and hoped that more citizens would come forward for the adoption of wild animals at the Nehru Zoological Park.

Upasana responded that she was impressed with the maintenance of animals in the zoo. She appreciated the zoo management for its dedication and service in maintaining the good health of the 2,000 animals housed in the zoo, and also for maintaining proper hygiene.

In July 2020, Upasana adopted an Asiatic elephant at the zoo park for one year and gave Rs 5 lakh for the purpose. However, due to its age, Rani, the elephant, died in June 2021.