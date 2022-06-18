RPF Arrests 52 for Vandalising Secunderabad Station

Railway police have arrested 52 people in connection with the anti Agnipath violence at Secunderabad Railway station on Saturday and also investigating the alleged role of private defence academies which impart caoching to the amry job aspirants.

A Joint operation led by Task force, North zone police and Railway Police have been looking out for the candidates who involved in the Secunderabad Railway station vandalism.

According to the reports, directors of some private defence academies are suspected to have provoked the job seekers and mobilised by creating whatsapp groups.

It has been identified that a total of 200 people took part in the Friday's violence at Secunderabad Railway station.

The authorities investigating the Secunderabad Railway station violence suspect that one person named Subba Rao from neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh had played a key role. He was picked up by the police in Palnadu district for questioning. It is reported that he runs nine private defence academies across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports, the persons involved in the Secunderabad Railway arson are mostly from Narasaraopeta, a city in Andhra Pradesh.

