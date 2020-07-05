HYDERABAD: A 11-year-old Royal Bengal tiger at Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) named Kadamba has died due to heart failure on Saturday night, July 4.

The cause of death of the animal was shock due to congestive heart failure, as per the post-mortem report.

NZP director N. Kshitija said Kadamba did not show any signs of illness, but it was not eating frequently for the last few days. It was kept under observation by the Zoo veterinarians.

Kadamba was brought to the Zoo from Pilukula Biological Park, Mangaluru in 2014 via an animal exchange program.

The post-mortem was conducted by the veterinary expert team headed by Professor Laxman, Head, Department of Pathology, College of Veterinary Science.

All the required blood and tissue samples were collected and sent to College of Veterinary Science, Veterinary Biological Research Institute, Shantinagar, and Laboratory for Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES), a unit under the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), for further detailed examination.

With the passing away of Kadamba, the Nehru Zoological Park now has 11 Royal Bengal tigers (yellow). Among them are eight adults and three cubs and it also has nine Royal Bengal tigers (white) adults.