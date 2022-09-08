Hyderabad: In view of immersion of Ganesh idols on Friday, the Hyderabad traffic police have announced traffic restrictions in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police limits. The traffic curbs will be in place from Friday through Saturday morning.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand requested the public to take note of the arrangements and traffic curbs. The city police have issued a detailed route map of the Ganesh immersion.

The Ganesh shobhayatra and main procession will commence from Balapur Ganesh mandap on Friday morning and pass through Chandrayangutta - Charminar - Afzalgunj - MJ Market - Basheerbagh and will end at NTR Marg.

Over 3,000 police personnel have been deployed for the immersion procession. The traffic will be diverted from the shobhayatra route till the completion of immersion. Motorists and car drivers have been advised to take alternate routes. The city police have requested cooperation from the public in maintaining traffic flow.

Continuing its tradition, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti has invited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Udupi seer Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari to visit Hyderabad for the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra.

Tomorrow is a holiday

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has declared a general holiday to the Government Offices, Schools and Colleges located in and around twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri Districts on account of Ganesh idols immersion procession on Friday. An official release here on Thursday said, consequently, November 12 (Second Saturday) will be a working day in lieu of the general holiday declared tomorrow.

