Hyderabad: Telangana’s Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday wrote a postcard addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to roll back 5 per cent GST on handloom products.

Calling the attention of the Centre to the problems of handloom weavers in the State, KTR requested to withdraw the 5 percent GST on handloom clothes and raw materials.

He made an earnest appeal to the weaver community to send postcards to the PM and raise their issues. On the occasion, the TRS leader claimed he had been highlighting the handloom weavers issues through various platforms, but he did not receive a positive response from the Central government. He added that Chief Minister KCR had also written letters to the Prime Minister to raise the issue of weavers in the State.

The State Textiles Minister further said the central government, which has scrapped welfare programmes for the weavers, has imposed GST on the handloom products and raw materials. After agriculture, the handlooms sector is the second largest sector to generate employment, he said.

KTR also said that Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister to impose tax on handloom products which acted as a catalyst in bringing the nation together during the freedom movement tool in the country. He added that on the one hand the Central government is promoting Atma Nirbar Bharat and at the same time it is taking steps which undermine the self-reliance of the weaving community.

