Roads Flooded, Traffic Hit as Rains Lash Hyderabad

Several roads were flooded, slowing down the traffic as heavy rain lashed the parts of Hyderabad city. As rainwater stagnated at several places, city police had a tough time in regulating the traffic, while some police personnel were busy clearing the water-logged roads.

As per the lastest weather forecast, the city will witness heavy rainfall for the next three hours.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department in Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall across state for the next four days.

A video of fruits getting washed away by the flooded water in Batasingaram fruit market has gone viral on social media.

According to the traders, the fruit market turned into a “mini pond” because rainwater got accumulated in the ground. Due to the heavy rains in Hyderabad, a lot of sweet lime, apples, pomegranates and other fruits got washed away.

