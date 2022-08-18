HYDERABAD: Telangana Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy instructed officials to be careful and ensure children’s safety during the screening of the movie Gandhi for school students in theatres across the state.

Responding to the incident where several children and a teacher were injured after the escalator malfunctioned in a theatre at Banjara Hills, she said students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School came to watch the movie 'Gandhi' at Cine Max on Thursday. She ordered the District Collector to ensure that they get good treatment and closely monitor the situation. She also directed State Director of School Education Sridevasena to visit Apollo Hospital where the injured students are being treated and review the situation.

Keeping this incident in mind, the Minister asked to be more vigilant regarding the screening of the film 'Gandhi' which is being organized for students across the state. The Telangana Government is screening the 1982 Oscar-winning movie Gandhi free for school students in 552 theatres across the state to mark 75 years of Independence.

