Rivals Targeting Only Harish Rao In Dubbak

The fight for Dubbak is turning into an interesting battle by each passing day. With the campaign attaining feverish pitch, it has become a fight of Harish Rao versus all. Interestingly, the Opposition is targeting Harish Rao and is attacking him more than KCR or even Solipeta Sujatha, who is the TRS candidate. Congress campaigners like PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, senior leaders Revanth Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka have criticised Harish Rao more than anyone else.

Even BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao and the other campaigners of the party ae also targeting Harish Rao. Raghunandan Rao has even held Harish Rao responsible for the backwardness of Dubbak. “When Gajwel and Siddipet, which hem the Dubbak constituency, have seen so much development, why is Dubbak lagging behind,” Rao is asking the voters.

However, Harish Rao is sniping at the Congress and is weaning away key leaders like Chindam Rajkumar, Manohar Rao and Venkata Narsimha Reddy from the Congress. These three key leaders have joined the TRS in the presence of Harish Rao. So, Dubbak is fast becoming a Harish versus the rest.