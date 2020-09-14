Is Rift Between Komatireddy Brothers Widening?

Is the rift between the Komatireddy brothers widening? Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and his brother Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy are a powerful pair of siblings in Telangana politics. They are among the very few people, who have always managed to secure the people’s support and win the elections.

But, of late, it appears that all is not well between the brothers. It’s almost a year that they have not been seen together. Each brother is working out his own way. Sources close to the Komatireddy family say that Komatireddy Venkata Reddy is aspiring to become the PCC chief in Telangana. However, his brother Rajagopal Reddy has time and again spoken to the effect that he is interested in joining the BJP. He repeatedly made statements that could be shown as proof of his interest in the BJP.

Because of these statements, the Congress high command is wary of appointing Venkat Reddy to the PCC chief post. Several Congress leaders from Telangana too have cited Rajagopal Reddy’s statements while arguing against making Venkat Reddy the president of the Telangana PCC. Sources say, this issue is causing a rift between these two brothers.