Rich Tributes Paid To PV Narasimha Rao On His 100th Birth Anniversary

The people of Telangana and the state Government have paid rich tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary today. A 26- feet long copper statue was unveiled at PV Marg on the Necklace Road in Hyderabad on the occasion to mark the culmination of the centenary celebrations of the leader who was born in the Telangana region. State Governor Dr Tamilisai Sounderarajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) unveiled the statue located near the PV Gnana Bhoomi. Later, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan opened the PV Marg to traffic and released eight books, including four penned by the former Prime Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the State Governor recalled the extensive contributions that PV Narasimha Rao made to various fields. She said the people of Telangana will always remember the son of the soil as his reforms are ever relevant. Interestingly the Governor had spoken in Telugu for the first time in the beginning before she switched to English.

KCR in his address said that the PV Narasimha Rao had left an indelible mark in every field he was associated both in politics, linguistics, and administration. The Chief Minister said the former Prime Minister was known as a reformist. As the PM of the country, he took it up as a challenge and successfully ran the minority government for five years, said KCR. The financial reforms introduced by him bailed out the country from a financial crisis and ensured steady inflows of investments. The land reforms introduced by him in the United Andhra Pradesh set an example to other States. He donated 800 acres of land owned by his family,” he recalled. The Chief Minister said that when PV was Education Minister, he introduced the Gurukuls and Navodaya schools.

The Chief Minister also announced that State Government has approved the proposal of setting up Vidhya Peetham in Kakatiya University. A special Chair will be set up at Kaktiya University in memory of his contributions to the fields of education and Linguistics, he announced.He thanked the Mahabubnagar Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy Teachers MLC Constituency voters for electing Vani Devi as a true tribute to the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao who hailed from the Telangana region.

PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations Committee Chairman K. Keshava Rao said that they had appealed to the Central Government to name the Central University in Hyderabad after PV Narasimha Rao. He also said six more statues of the former Prime Minister, including one in New Delhi and his native village, would be installed shortly. He also said the Andhra Pradesh government had also taken a decision to install a statue at Visakhapatnam. A PV memorial and museum were also being planned at PV Gnana Bhoomi by obtaining all permissions, he said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh in his virtual address in an event organized by the Telangana Congress leaders stated that PV Narasimha Rao was a rare scholar and statesman who gave a new sense of direction to the countrys economic and foreign policies. He said that one of the significant aspects of the economic reforms initiated by the Narasimha Rao regime was that they took into account the unique nature of the realities of the Indian situation. He also stated that Narasimha Rao brought realism to the fore in the country's foreign policy and tried to improve India's relations with its neighbours, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary. "Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect, he tweeted.