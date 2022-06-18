RGIA Wins Award For Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) won the "Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia" at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022. The airport was in 64th position in 2021 and now it moved to 63rd position in 2022 in the World’s Top 100 Airport league.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport also got the second rank for the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia 2022; the third rank for Best Airport in India and South Asia 2022; the fourth rank in Cleanest Airport in India and South Asia 2022; and the sixth rank in the Best Regional Airport in Asia 2022 categories.

According to the press release, the RGIA officials will receive the trophy at a ceremony at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris, France.

A few days ago, RGIA also won the silver award in the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Green Airports Recognition programme for its efficient Carbon Management process.

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), a GMR-led consortium RGIA has adopted the ‘Airport Carbon Accreditation' programme of ACI to become the first airport in its category in the Asia Pacific region to achieve Carbon Neutral Level 3+ status and is working towards becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport.

