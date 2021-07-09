RGIA Hyderabad Resumes India-London Flights

Flight services from Shamshabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to other international destinations began to pick up as the impact of the second wave of the Covid-19 virus began to fade. Before the second wave, the RGIA had about 20 international destinations and now it has dipped to11 international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait, Maldives, Sharjah, Singapore, and London.

The source said that international airlines' services depend on the Covid cases in their respective countries. The flight services between Hyderabad and London resumed on Wednesday. And fight services between Hyderabad and UK were suspended due to the second wave of Covid. As the number of cases in both countries has decreased, the services have been restored.