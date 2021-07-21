Revised Registration Charges For Agricultural Land, Open Plots, Flats In Telangana

The Telangana government has revised registration charges for agricultural land, open plots, and flats in the state. For agricultural lands, the minimum value that has been fixed per acre is Rs 75,000. In the case of open plots, the lowest value per square yard is Rs.200. Earlier, the lowest value for apartments was Rs.800 per square feet and now it has been revised to Rs 1,000 per sft.

Here is the table that shows revised registration charges in Telangana State.