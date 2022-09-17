Revanth Slams BJP for Using September 17 for Political Gains

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy unveiled the newly-designed Telangana Talli statue at Gandhi Bhavan on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day. He asserted that the BJP party had no involvement in the Telangana peasants armed struggle and India's freedom movement.

The BJP is trying to own Sardar Vallabhai Patel including in commemorating Hyderabad Liberation Day, was a Congress leader, said Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy further added the BJP was giving a religious spin to everything for political gains. He declares that Telangana and the country were liberated by the Congress.

The BJP was misrepresenting history and attempting to stir communal hatred. They intended to use September 17 as a tool for this. Junagad in Gujarat was also integrated into the Indian Union along with Hyderabad. "Why is Gujarat's Liberation Day not being celebrated by the BJP?" asked the TPCC President.

Also Read: