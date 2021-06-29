Revanth Reddy Winning In Telangana Akin Daydreaming: Gutta Sukender Reddy

Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy made shocking comments on Revanth Reddy who was appointed as the president of TPCC. He said that Revanth Reddy is daydreaming of bringing Congress into power. He made sarcastic comments on both Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy, the former president of TPCC. He said that Congress will never come into power in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy on Monday speaking to reporters said that they will bring to the notice of the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi the misrule of the TRS in the state. He further added that they will start their fight after getting guidance from the high command. He termed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as 'Traitor of Dalits'.

Revanth Reddy replaced Uttam Kumar Reddy who held the TPCC Chief post for the last seven years since the formation of a separate Telangana state. Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy is likely to assume the new role on July 7.

The five newly appointed working presidents of Telangana PCC are Mohd Azharuddin, J Geetha Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, T Jagga Reddy and B Mahesh Kumar Goud. The 10 senior vice presidents of the new PCC are Chandrashekhar Sambani, Damodhar Reddy, Ravi Mallu, Podem Veeraiah, Suresh Shetakar, Vem Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, Gopishetty Niranjan, Kumar Rao T and Javeed Ameer.

The Telangana PCC Campaign Committee would be headed by Madhu Yashki Goud as chairman and Syed Azmatullah Husseni as its convener. Damodar C Rajanarasimha is the chairman of the Election Management Committee and Alleti Maheshwar Reddy is the chairman of the AICC Programme Implementation Committee.