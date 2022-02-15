Revanth Reddy On TRS-Congress Alliance

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and called him a cheater. He said that Congress is not going to join its hands with TRS anymore. He further stressed the point that they have trusted KCR two times and had been deceived.

Revanth reacted to the news that Congress and the TRS would contest together in the upcoming election. Speaking to the media, he questioned why KCR is acting as a mute spectator when he is having all the information related to centre's corruption. He also said that BJP and TRS were working together. He also added that both TRS and BJP are looting at the state and centre respectively.

He said that it is very unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister Kishan Reddy didn't react to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks on Rahul Gandhi.

Revanth Reddy lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police at Jubilee Hills Police station on Monday, February 14, asking them to register a case against Himanta Biswa Sarma over his comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

It is all known knowledge that Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand criticized Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid vaccines. Himanta Biswa Sarma asked whether the BJP had ever demanded any proof of Rahul Gandhi being the son of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

