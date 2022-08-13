Revanth Reddy Tenders Unconditional Apology To Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy tendered an apology to Bhongir MP Komatireddy VenkatReddy for the objectionable comments made by Congress leader Addanki Dayakar. Revanth said that making such bad comments is not good for anyone and further asked the disciplinary committee to take necessary action against Dayakar.

It is all known knowledge that Komatireddy Venkata Reddy was staying away from party meetings after his brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigned from the party.

