Revanth Reddy Says Seethakka Is Equal To Him

Telangana MLA Seethakka congratulated TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy. She met Revanth Reddy on Wednesday. Revanth Reddy praised Seethakka and said that she supported him a lot at all times. He further added that in the coming days, he is going to tour across the state. He called Sonia Gandhi as 'Telangana Thalli'.

He said that the higher officials are taking lakhs of rupees for the posts of SIs and CIs. He further added that people of Telangana are unhappy with TRS' rule. He asserted that local representatives are working as brokers.

Revanth Reddy said that, "I consider the TPCC president’s post as an opportunity to serve the poor and fight for their cause." He said that Congress gave permission for Telangana state with a dream of ensuring welfare and development of the state but the ruling TRS government had failed to do so.

Seethakka along with her followers went to meet Revanth Reddy. She said that based on the opinions of party workers, Revanth Reddy was appointed as TPCC Chief. MLA Seethakka performed special pujas in Sammakka and Saralamma temple.

The working presidents are MP Mohd Azharuddin, J. Geetha Reddy, former MP M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy and B. Mahesh Kumar Goud.

TPCC got 10 vice-presidents: Chandrashekhar Sambhani, Damodhar Reddy, Ravi Mallu, Podem Veeraiah, Suresh Shetakar, Vem Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, Gopishetty Niranjan, T. Kumar Rao and Javeed Ameer.