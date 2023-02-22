WARANGAL: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday made sensational statements on ruling BRS leaders and also stated that if the Congress party was voted to power, they would abolish and wipe out belt shops and would strip naked anyone who sets up a belt shop, he said. Revanth Reddy addressed the people at a meeting held in the Warangal East constituency on Tuesday night as part of his Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra.

KCR brought 3000 wine shops and 60 thousand belt shops in the state. The Congress understands the suffering of the sisters he said while making the above statements.

He announced that while Congress had opened the Rythu bazaars then, the ruling party have opened the belt shops today, and they would cancel them once they came to power.

Warangal, which influenced the country's politics was under the influence of an eclipse since 2014. There is no recruitment taking place at Kakatiya University, there is no teaching staff and those employed have no salaries. There is no accommodation for students and no jobs for the unemployed, he alleged.

In Warangal, BRS workers were addicted to ganja, he alleged. The TPCC chief also made startling allegations that all the Warangal MLAs, including Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, are involved in land encroachment. Former minister Konda Surekha, Mulugu MLA Seethakka, Warangal in-charge Anjan Kumar Yadav, Konda Murali, Sirisilla Rajaiah, Dommati Sambaiah, Vem Narender Reddy, Naini Rajender Reddy, and others participated in the meeting.

