Revanth Reddy Predicts Telangana Congress Seats in Assembly Elections

With the assembly elections in the state scheduled later this year, Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that the party would form a government in the state, adding that they have strategies and expectations to win elections.

In a special interview with Sakshi, TPCC president Revanth Reddy said that the Congress party will get 75 assembly seats while predicting that KCR led BRS party will be limited to 25 seats in the ensuing assembly elections.

Reddy further added that they are moving forward with a four pronged approach—Policy, Calculation, Calculation, Communication, Execution (PCCE) to ensure victory to the party.

Reiterating that there is no political party that can compete with their party, Revanth Reddy said, "We estimated that 80 lakh votes are required for any political party in the state to win. If we secure 75 to 80 lakh votes, the party will win. So far, 43 lakh people have taken membership of the party. We have deployed 42,000 people as booth enrollers in 36,594 polling booths in the state.”

Defections, a primary task for BRS and BJP

Implementing a manifesto is the primary task for any political party once they are voted to power, but now luring opposition party members has emerged as the primary responsibility of both the parties—BJP and BRS.

Both parties' DNAs are the same. Both the parties have the same attitude in spending lakhs of rupees for elections and also in encouraging defections. In the past, BRS leaders who thought the BJP is their primary rival, had never talked about Congress but now, the situation has changed with the Hath Se Hath Jodo walkathons. Wherever we go, BRS working president KTR is following us, Revanth added.

Also Read: KCR Calls for BRS Meeting on March 10