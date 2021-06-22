Revanth Reddy or Komatireddy: Who Will Be The New TPCC Chief?

After the resignation of TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the High Command is busy finalising the new president. AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore gave a complete report about the leaders of Congress party to the High Command. According to the reports, the High Command is likely to announce the new president this week.

Names of several leaders have come into picture but MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Revanth Reddy are the front runners and have been considered for TPCC post by the High Command. Sridhar Babu, Jeevan Reddy and Madhu Yashki have been shortlisted but due to some reasons, they were not taken into consideration.

According to the reports, six working presidents will be appointed along with the President. The working presidents will be selected from different groups like SC, ST, BC, Minority, OC and other communities. The list of working presidents includes Damodar Raja Narsimha, Balaram Naik, Konda Surekha, Shabbir Ali, Madhu Yashki or Maheshkumar Goud and Jaggareddy. Another 30 leaders will be given various positions.

Congress High Command is also planning to make some Committees to look after various issues. According to the sources, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar would be given the opportunity of chairman to any one of the committees. He is likely to be appointed as the chairman of the campaign committee. If Revanth Reddy is given the post of TPCC then Komati Reddy is likely to be appointed as the chairman of the campaign committee.