Revanth Reddy Is New Telangana PCC Chief!

Finally, the wait is over... AICC appointed Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy as the new president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. Former Minister J. Geetha Reddy, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, T. Jagga Reddy, cricketer-turned-politician Mohd. Azharuddin and Mahesh Kumar Goud have been appointed as the new working presidents.

The senior vice presidents appointed are Chandrasekhar Sambani, Damodhar Reddy, Ravi Mallu, Podem Veeraiah, Suresh Shetakar, Vem Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, Gopishetty Niranjan T Kumar Rao and Javeed Ameer.

Taking responsibility for Congress party's defeat in the GHMC elections, N Uttam Kumar Reddy submitted his resignation to the AICC president.