Revanth Reddy Launches Scathing Attack on CM KCR

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy alleged that the TRS supremo's press conference at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday once again exposed clandestine agreement between TRS and BJP.

"If NITI Aayog has recommended grants to projects in the state. Why can't KCR attend the meeting and demand the centre for the grants." the MP asked.

He also alleged that KCR praised Narendra Modi at the time of GST introduction in the country.

Aiming his guns at KCR, Revanth Reddy said that KCR had supported the scrapping of Article 370 and never opposed Narendra Modi's government.

KCR has changed his stance after people began to believe that TRS is in cohorts with Narendra Modi, Revanth added.

