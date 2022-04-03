Revanth Reddy Lashes Out At TRS, BJP Governments For Inefficient Policies

Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy said that many people couldn't celebrate the Ugadi festival due to the inefficient policies that have been implemented by the TRS and BJP governments.

He further stated that the previous Congress-led UPA government kept all its efforts to keep the prices of diesel, petrol, gas and other essential commodities under control. He further added that the price of an LPG gas cylinder was Rs. 414 and diesel was Rs. 55 and petrol was Rs. 71 per litre.

He alleged that the UPA government has borne the rise of international crude oil prices but didn't pass it on to the people then. He further added that the BJP government has collected Rs. 26 lakh crore in the form of taxes on fuel. He also said that the financial burden of Rs. 36 lakh crore was imposed by Telangana state and central governments through taxes on petroleum products in the last eight years.

Revanth Reddy urged the people of Telangana to find out the true colours of the BJP government a the centre.

