Revanth Reddy Demands Rs. 15K Compensation Per Acre Towards Crop Damage

TPCC President Revanth Reddy has written to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday asking him to provide relief measures to the people who have been affected due to heavy rains.

In the letter addressed to KCR, Revanth Reddy mentioned that many farmers have been affected due to the incessant rains lashing the state for the past few days. Due to heavy rains, many low-lying areas have been inundated.

He said that massive damage to crops across several districts in the state took place. He further added that monsoon crops such as paddy, maize, and others have been inundated resulting in a huge loss to farmers, especially in the north Telangana. TPCC Chief demanded to provide immediate help and financial aid for the farmers who have lost their crops.

Revanth Reddy also said that crop damage should be assessed at the field level with central teams and ensure compensation, but the Telangana government has so far not started this process. Congress demanded that the state government should assess the crop damage immediately. He also demanded a compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre to the affected farmers as the state government had neglected to implement the crop insurance scheme in the state.

Revanth Reddy in his letter stated that KCR is willing to spend Rs. 3,000 crore in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency to ensure a win in the bypolls but it is very unfortunate to know that KCR has not announced even Rs. 1,000 crore support to help the farmers who have lost their crops due to rains. He also wrote that the government should pay the premium and ensure crop insurance scheme is extended to the farmers.

Many rivulets and water bodies at various places in the Telangana state were overflowing due to the continuous rains. Telangana CM KCR is also reviewing the situation arising out of the heavy rains from time to time.