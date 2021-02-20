Revanth Reddy And Priyanka Gandhi Had Secret Discussions, Here’s Why

Revanth Reddy went to Bengaluru on Friday evening to attend the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president daughter’s wedding. Priyanka Gandhi too was a guest at the same wedding. Several other Congress leaders from Telangana state too attended the functioning.

While all the Congress leaders were chatting away in the portico of the function hall, Priyanka Gandhi, who was boarding her car, suddenly called Revanth Reddy. Both sat in her car and conversed for some time. Later, Revanth alighted from the car and Priyanka sped away. This happened even as other Telangana Congress leaders were watching.

Nobody except Revanth Reddy knows the contents of the conversation with Priyanka. Some of the political watchers predict that this is a clear indication that Revanth Reddy would be made the PCC chief of Telangana next. It appears certain that Revanth would be made the PCC chief even in the face of opposition by some seniors.

