Hyderabad: Accusing the police of ‘hiding the truth’ in the investigation of Jubilee Hills rape case, Telangana Pradesh Congress President Revanth Reddy on Wednesday demanded the Commissioner of Police CV Anand to disclose the investigation details in public.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, the Congress leader said the police are trying to shield the culprits by not sharing all the facts related to the probe of the Hyderabad teenager gangrape case. He said “the investigation team should reveal who owned Benz and Innova cars which were used for the heinous crime.”

Amid reports that a government allotted car was used to commit the crime, the TPCC president asked the police to disclose “who removed the government stickers from the government allotted car? Why were the vehicle owners in question not served notices?

The Congress leader claimed that evidence related to the gangrape case was erased to weaken the case. He also questioned why the police shied away from filing the case against the parents when it was clear that the minors were behind the wheels.

Meanwhile, Mahila Congress members have submitted a memorandum to Telangana DGP Mahendar Reddy demanding immediate justice for the minor girl who was gangraped in a government allotted car. The Mahila Congress president Netta D’Souza has demanded action against the BJP leader for revealing the victim’s identity.

So far police have arrested six persons including five minors in the Hyderabad gangrape case. The minor son of a MIM legislator has also been arrested in the case. The 17-year-old girl was gangraped in a car when she was returning home after a party in Jubilee Hills on May 28.

Responding to the claims that a government allotted car was used to commit the crime, the city police commissioner CV Anand indicated that the SUV used in the crime was alloted to a senior leader who is in-charge of an important government department.

“The car in which the crime took place is a government vehicle allotted to the father of one of the accused. Two vehicles were used in the crime and were driven by minors, “ said the police commissioner.

