Revamp Healthcare Sector in Telangana: Congress to TRS Govt

In the light of the increasing Covid-19 cases across the state, AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju demanded that the Telangana government declare a health emergency and overhaul the entire healthcare system in Telangana.

The AICC spokesperson suggested the establishment of NIMS-like hospitals in each district and 100-bed area hospitals in each Assembly segment in an open letter to Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday.

Later, in a press conference, he requested urgent recruitment of physicians, nurses, and paramedical personnel, as well as the selection of a doctor or a healthcare professional as the next Minister of Health.

AICC spokesperson Sravan said "Set up adequate free covid testing kiosks and several vaccination centers. Vaccinate every individual and senior citizen in the State must be given vaccines at their doorstep. Include Covid-19 treatment under AarogyaSri as was implemented in Andhra Pradesh".