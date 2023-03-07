Respite From Heat as Hyderabad Temperatures Drop

The state is witnessing a slight drop in the day temperature due to the impact of the western disturbance. The temperature may range just above or below 35 degrees Celsius for the next three days. By 8:30 am on Monday, the humidity was 48 percent and the average high temperature was 34.6 degrees Celsius.

During the next three days, the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) predicts the maximum and lowest temperatures to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively. According to the weather reports, the city will experience a partly cloudy sky till Sunday.