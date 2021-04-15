HYDERABAD: Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy along with TRS MP Ranjith Reddy and Ibrahimpatnam MLA Kishan Reddy, unveiled the proposed residential layouts for those who have given land for the Hyderabad Pharma City project. ZP Chairperson Anitha, District Collector Amoy Kumar, VC & MD TSIIC E V Narsimha Reddy and other elected representatives were also present.

The State Government has embarked on building Hyderabad Pharma City as a world-class sustainable industrial cluster and is in the process of acquiring land in Ranga Reddy district duly as per the prevailing land acquisition act. Besides compensation for land acquisition as per the act, the Government had earlier assured those who have given land to the project will be given at least one eligible job per family and also that the required training will be provided at Government’s cost.

Additionally, Government has now announced that one Gunta (121 Sq. yds) of developed land (per acre of land given to the project) will be offered to the PAFs’ within the project site itself.

The housing colony is being developed in an extent of approx. 500 acres and will include multiple zones with self-contained common facilities like a market place, PHCs, sports complex, etc. With an estimated development cost of Rs. 306 Crore, the layout will feature a wide road network, streetlights, and a drainage system. Along with the basic infrastructure, the following amenities are also being developed:

• Community Hall

• Hospital

• Public school / College

• Play area (cricket nets, volley ball court, meditation area, kids play area’s)

• Parks

• General store

• Police station

• Temples

• Grave yards

The Government’s proposal to offer one gunta (121 Sq. Yds) of developed land per acre of land given to the project has been welcomed by the villagers. They expressed that this decision of the Government makes them also an integral part of the project and they will benefit immensely from the economic & social growth in the region.

Also Read: Covid Cases in Telangana Goes Through The Roof, Check Latest Numbers