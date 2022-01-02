Reopen Adilabad’s Cement Corporation of India (CCI) unit: KTR to Centre

IT and Industries Minister KTR wrote letters to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey and requested for the reopening of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) unit in Adilabad and stated that there are a lot of favourable conditions and opportunities for the unit today.

Minister KTR stated that there were 772 acres of land for the setting up of the unit. An additional 170 acres for CCI township and 1500 acres for 48 million tonnes limestone deposits are available, he added.

Minister stated that there was enough water and 2 KVL electricity supply readily available for the unit. Reopening of CCI will not just help Telangana but also neighboring states like Maharashtra. “Reopening of CCI will help develop Adilabad in a big way. Mainly new jobs will be created for the local youth. I request the Union Govt. to immediately reopen the unit,” said KTR.

Minister KTR highlighted that the Government of Telangana under the leadership of CM KCR is attracting major investments through TS-iPASS policy. He also stated that the Telangana Govt. succeeded in bringing the Orient Cement unit to Adilabad’s Devapur unit with an investment of Rs 1500 Crores.

The construction industry is on a boom in Telangana and the demand for cement will always be high, the Minister said. He stated that there is a growing demand for cement across the country today and the private cement companies are making huge profits presently.

Minister KTR said that cement manufacturers associations like ICRA and CRISIL see major construction activities in the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi introducing the Gati Shakti Master Plan to strengthen the national highways. And all the State Governments are constantly working on developing infrastructure in their States, apart from the regular housing construction, leading to the huge demand for cement.

Minister KTR stated that India stands at rank 2 when it comes to the production of cement. By increasing the cement factories in the country, India can retain its dominance in the international market. He highlighted that there was immense scope to export cement not just to Asian countries but also to African nations in the coming ten years.

In spite of having so many advantages, the Union Govt is not reacting to the request to reopen CCI. Reopening of CCI in Adilabad will help Telangana Govt’s efforts in speeding up the development activities in the state.

He also stated that all the facilities and subsidies given to a new company will be provided to CCI if reopened. Minister KTR also assured that the Government of Telangana will provide complete support in reopening the CCI

Minister KTR stated that many requests were made to Union Ministers Anand Geete and Mahendranath Pandey. Though we appealed to the Union Govt to take a positive decision on reopening of CCI, they never responded, he said.

While the Telangana Govt is making efforts to create employment for the local youth, the Union Govt, by not reopening CCI is spilling water on the efforts of the State govt.

Minister KTR also stated that the reopening of CCI will create thousands of jobs in the region. Expressing his anguish on the Union Govt, Minister KTR stated that in spite of the Telangana Government offering to provide all the assistance needed, the Union Govt is not coming forward. They are playing with the careers of Adilabad youth, he added.

