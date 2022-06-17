Renuka Chowdhury Had No Intention Of Humiliating Police Officer

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury reacted to the grabbing of the collar of an on-duty police official issue during the Chalo Raj Bhavan protest organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) in Hyderabad against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday. She said that she didn't do it deliberately and had no intention of hitting the police. She said that she was being manhandled and was losing her balance. She said that she has the utmost respect for the police officials and further questioned why there are so many male police personnel around her. She said that the officials are trying to divert the real issue. She alleged that the centre is misusing the agencies to take revenge on political leaders.

Sub-Inspector of Police S Upender Babu in his complaint lodged at Panjagutta police station, said after Renuka Chowdhury and other leaders moved towards Raj Bhavan, they pulled the barricades across the road. She became angry when the police officials tried to stop her and started threatening the police personnel to make way and as per the instructions of senior officials. The SI alleged in his complaint that she pushed the woman police constable, assaulted him and held his collar, and abused him.

Cases were registered against Renuka Chowdhury under sections related to unlawful assembly and assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duty, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

