HYDERABAD: Actress Renu Desai has taken up the 'Green India Challenge' thrown by anchor Uday Bhanu and planted saplings at a park in Jubilee Hills here on Friday.

"Everyone of us is accustomed to apartment culture. In the olden days, people had enough space where they would live in independent houses. We had seen our elders growing trees in the spaces that were available. But today's generation has very little knowledge on growing trees and their significance. So, I am accepting this challenge to spread the message to save nature and protect the environment. We have to plant trees to save nature for the future. As part of the challenge, anchor Udaya Bhanu had nominated me, I have decided to plant saplings along with my daughter," Renu Desai said.

She went live on Instagram to capture the planting of a sapling along with her daughter, Aadhya. The pictures went viral on social media.

Renu Desai thanked Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santhosh for taking up the initiative. Renu Desai said she doesn't want to nominate anyone but appealed to everyone to take part in these initiatives to save nature.

Earlier, Telugu comedy actor Brahmanandam had also planted saplings at his residence by accepting the Green India challenge.

Green India Challenge, initiated by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, is witnessing the participation of many people from all quarters including politicians, officials and celebrities.