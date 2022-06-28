Remove 221 Loan Apps From Google Play Store, Urges Cybercrime Police

The number of illegal online loan app companies is increasing with each passing day. Telangana police said that the operations of a few loan application apps available on the Google Play Store which are not registered or recognized by the Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC are unlawful.

These online apps offer easy and quick loans and the fraudsters trap the people with high processing fees, irrelevant taxes, and exorbitant interest rates. People who have taken loans shouldn't get afraid of such apps, if they are harassed they should immediately report the incidents to the police. A user can even report to Google Play Store about the app.

The Telangana Police, following the growing instant loan app harassment, had identified around 221 loan apps and requested Google to remove those from Play Store.

One of the police officials said that the new applications are developed in a way that they can be downloaded on the phone if anyone clicks on a link sent through WhatsApp or SMS. The fraudsters have a database of old customers and randomly acquire new data through third parties.

