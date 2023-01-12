Religious Fanaticism May Turn Country into Another Afghanistan: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said if we follow the policies of creating religious divide in the society then the circumstances may turn the country into Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating an integrated district Collectorate at Mahabubabad, KCR said the progress of society is dependent on peace, tolerance and welfare of the people. He cautioned people to remain alert as attempts were being made to stoke religious and caste fanaticism in the society.

“If religious and caste fanaticism are promoted, people are divided, such are the policies followed, it will become like hell. It will become like a Taliban-like affair, like Afghanistan, and lead to a terrible situation,” KCR said.

In an oblique reference to the BJP, the ruling BRS president said there is a need for an ‘impartial’ government at the Centre so the country and state can achieve progress.

“Comprehensive development is possible when there is peace and tolerance in the country and when there is a government at the Centre which works without any bias,” he added.

KCR blamed the Centre for the underperformance of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Telangana. He said the GSDP of State was Rs 5 lakh crore in 2014 and it grew to Rs 11.50 lakh crore in the last 8 years.

“If only the Centre had performed at par with Telangana, our GSDP would have been Rs 14.5 lakh crore,” he said, adding Telangana alone lost Rs 3 lakh crore.

