HYDERABAD: In a relief to the State IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), and the farmhouse owner, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday set aside the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) orders on the alleged construction of a farmhouse at Janwada in Shankarpalli mandal in Rangareddy district by violating GO 111. The High Court said that petition filed by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy in the NGT was not eligible for inquiry and dismissed his petition and allowed KTR's and the farmhouse owner's petitions which were filed separately.

The NGT had issued notices to KTR on the illegal construction of a farmhouse at Janwada on Hyderabad’s outskirts based on a petition filed by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. The NGT also set up a committee to look into the allegations. As per reports in the TNIE, KTR filed a writ petition in the HC challenging the NGT order, where his counsel stated that the respondent was politically motivated and the petitioner had no connection or relation with the construction activity, or the ownership. The farmhouse was owned by one B Pradeep Reddy who also filed another petition questioning the NGT order, claiming ownership while showing title deeds.

The petitioner informed the court that the NGT issued directions without verifying who the true owner of the property was and that the NGT orders were in clear violation of principles of natural justice. After hearing both the petitioners’ arguments, the bench comprising Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy and Justice P Naveen Rao set aside the NGT orders and found fault with it for ordering a Committee probe into the legality of the construction of the farmhouse without notifying the owner.

