Rejected Lover Slits Woman's Throat In Hanamkonda

A man attempted to kill a 23-year-old woman by slitting her throat for rejecting his love. The incident took place in Hanamkonda. The victim Anusha was attacked by a man at her home. He slit her throat. She was immediately taken to the MGM hospital, Warangal and treatment is going on. The condition of the woman is said to be stable.

According to the reports, the woman completed her MCA and was staying in a hostel in Hyderabad. She was preparing for some competitive exams. Recently, she went to her home in Hanamkonda.

According to the reports, the man proposed to Anusha a year ago, to which she disagreed. He continued to approach her and her response irritated him and led him to take such a drastic step.

The CP said that they have come to know that the accused was named Azahar and was a native of Mondrai village of Sangem Mandal. He was working as an auto driver. He said that a case has been filed and the cops are trying to nab him.

Full details awaited...

