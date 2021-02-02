Reduce, Simplify Compliance Burdens In Departments By Feb 28: Telangana CS Somesh Kumar

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed State department officials to simplify and reduce the compliance burden related to inspections, registrations, renewals, maintaining records licenses/permissions, returns filings and any other issues in the State as per the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao .

A review meeting with State officials on reducing compliance burden in seven departments including Revenue (CT & Excise), Civil Supplies, Transport, Energy, Home, MA&UD, LET&F shared by DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) was conducted on Tuesday at BRKR Bhavan.

While reviewing the status reports on reducing compliance burden, the CS directed the officials to simplify the processes and make it online and to reduce the physical interface duly seeing the user angle that is running businesses in the State. He also directed officials to complete the process of simplification by 28th February 2021.

It was also decided that other departments should also look at the ''pain points'' in their departments and prepare an action plan to reduce compliance burden.

Principal Secretary, I&C Jayesh Ranjan was told to circulate a framework and guidelines for other departments in this regard.

Rani Kumudini, Spl.Chief Secretary, LET&F, Sunil Sharma, Prl.Secretary,TR&B, Jayesh Ranjan, Prl. Secretary, I&C, Ravi Gupta, Prl.Secretary, Home, Sri Anil Kumar, E.O.Secretary, Civil Supplies, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Energy, Neetu Kumari Prasad, Commissioner, CT, Ahmad Nadeem, Commissioner, Labour, M R M Rao, Commissioner, Transport, Satyanarayana, CDMA and other officials were present in the meeting.