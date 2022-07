Red Alert for Telangana Districts as Met Predicts Extremely Heavy Rains Today

Hyderabad: Issuing ‘red alert’ for parts of Telangana, the Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours. According to the Meteorological Centre, nine districts in Telangana will receive torrential rains.

Heavy to Very Heavy with Extremely Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural) and Warangal (Urban) districts.

Impact Based Forecast Heavy rainfall warning No.17 for the districts of Telangana and Hyderabad dated 09.07.2022 pic.twitter.com/zctlpqmqKM — IMD_Metcentrehyd (@metcentrehyd) July 9, 2022

The Meteorological Centre has also issued ‘orange’ warning for 11 districts in the state. The latest special weather report predicted that Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal, Malkajgiri districts during the same period. While a similar forecast was issued for remaining districts of Telangana.

In Nizamabad district, Bheemgal received 16 cm, Armur 16, Dich Palle 15, Nandipet 15, Kammar Palle 13, Makloor 12, Balkonda 11, Ranjal 11, Mortad 10, Jakranpalle 10 and Velpur 10 cm rainfall, while Chennaraopet (Warangal Rural dt) 10, Chandurthi (Rajanna Sircilla dt) received 11 cm rainfall.