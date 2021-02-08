Reckless RTC Bus Driver Crushes Child To Death At MGBS Afzal Gunj

Hyderabad: This was the child's first outing in an RTC bus with his family. The journey turned out to be a death knell for him. The negligence of the bus driver took the life of the boy. The tragic incident has plunged the family members into grief.

The incident took place on Sunday at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station under the Afzalganj Police Station limits.

According to police and eye witnesses, Mohammad Khalil, a resident of Rajendranagar has a son Mohammad Ahan (3) and a daughter. Three days ago, the family along with their children went to visit their grandmother to their hometown of Nizamabad. They returned to the city by RTC bus from Nizamabad on Sunday morning. Upon arrival at 2pm, the bus parked at platform number 74.

Mohammed Ahan, a three-year-old boy was walking with his family. At the same time, the driver recklessly reversed the same bus. Ahan‌, who did not notice the bus moving, came under its wheels and died on the spot. The family was in shock on being witness to the death of their child right under their nose.