Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy Quits Congress

Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has announced his resignation from the Congress Party and also as a Legislator on Tuesday.

Reddy said that he will take time from the Assembly Speaker and submit his resignation.

Speaking to the media, Rajagopal Reddy said that doesn't want to dilly-dally anymore about his resignation and will go by his heart.

'one family is ruling the state... there's no respect for ministers, MLAs, opposition leaders,' He alleged.

'KCR asked me to join TRS but I didn't. I hope my resignation will help the people. They will decide who will win the bypoll. I have decided to resign from the congress party and also from MLA post', Rajagopal Reddy added.

Reddy's resignation will necessitate a bypoll in Munugode constituency ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

He is expected to join BJP soon.