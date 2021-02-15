Is This The Real Reason Behind Revanth Reddy Padayatra?

Telangana Congress Working President Revanth Reddy started his padayatra and the main aim of his foot march was to extend his support to farmers protesting against the agricultural laws. He started his payadayatra from Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district and reached Hyderabad on Sunday. It is said that Revanth Reddy wanted to do a padayatra since many days and he was inspired with the then united Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Rajasekhar Reddy's padayatra. The ten day padayatra of Revanth Reddy started from Atchampet and will end at Raviryal in Rangareddy district on February 16.

Now, the news is that Revanth Reddy has taken up the Padayatra to impress the high command so that they will give him the TPCC president post. It is all known knowledge that Uttam Kumar Reddy has resigned from the TPCC chief post following Congress party's poor showing in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal elections. Earlier, news broke out that the High Command is in a plan to finalise either Revanth Reddy or Jeevan Reddy as the TPCC Chief but it is said that Jana Reddy stopped the High Command from making the announcement. So, before the High Command taking a decision on who will be the next TPCC Chief, Revanth Reddy wanted to get the support not only from the party workers but also from the people.