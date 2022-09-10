Real Estate Boom in These Telangana Districts

Hyderabad continues to be one of the favorite places for most of the people with IT and allied sectors providing more employment opportunities. Also, the real estate market in Hyderabad is successful and its boom is high in these Telangana districts. When COVID-19 hit the nation, the demand for land in a few cities decreased but it picked up again. Now, the real estate growth moved to Kondapur, Gachibowli, Miyapur, Nizampet, and then, further to Gopanpally, Nallagandla, Manikonda, and Narsingi. The demand for plots and flats in these is very high.

According to the latest assessment by Knight Frank India, there is tremendous growth in real estate transactions in these four districts including Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy.

Coming to the district level, the registrations in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district were recorded at 44 percent followed by the Rangareddy district at 38 percent while the total registrations in Hyderabad were at 14 percent. In August 2021, the total registrations in Hyderabad were also 14 percent. But in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district during the same period (August 2021 to August 2022), the registrations increased from 39 percent to 44 percent.

In Rangareddy, sales dropped from 41 percent to 38 percent in 2022.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, "August 2022 witnessed an increase of 20 percent MoM in both residential registrations as well as state earnings from home registrations while observing a reduction of 36 per cent on YoY basis."