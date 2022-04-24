Rasoolpura Diversions: Here Are Some Alternative Routes To Try Out

Hyderabad city police have urged the public to try out alternative routes as nala works are going on at the Rasoolpura. Police Commissioner CV Anand, accompanied by joint police commissioner (traffic) A.V. Ranganath, visited the diversion routes and suggested that regular commuters should take alternative travel modes. He said that the people coming from LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram and Nagole can use other routes instead of the Begumpet road, and routes like Koti, Nampally, and Masab Tank roads could be used to reach the IT Corridor.

From CTO Junction towards Rasoolpura: Just take left from Yatri Nivas towards PG Road, right turn to Minister Road, proceed towards Rasoolpura T Junction

Vehicles are not allowed from KIMS Hospital towards Rasoolpura T Junction to take a right turn opposite New Ramgopalpet PS towards Sindhi Colony

Vehicles from Begumpet flyover are not allowed to take a right turn at Rasoolpura T Junction towards KIMS. They have to proceed to CTO

Know how to go to KIMS Hospital:

Those who are coming from the Punjagutta side, take Begumpet flyover, U-Turn under CTO flyover, Hanuman Temple lane, Ramgopalpet PS left turn – KIMS Hospital

Punjagutta Crossroad, Khairatabad flyover, PVNR Marg, Nallagutta, Minister Road – KIMS Hospital

From Secunderabad: CTO Junction, Paradise, Ranigunj Junction right turn, Minister Road – KIMS Hospital

