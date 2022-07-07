Rare Spine Surgeries Performed on Two Iraqi Sisters at Hyderabad Hospital

Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad performed successful rare surgeries on two Iraqi girls with a Scoliosis problem in which due to deformity in spine changes the posture of the person.

The two sisters aged 14 and 17, who underwent surgeries at the hospital had walking difficulty, difficulty in breathing, back pain and distorted physical appearance with significant hunch back deformity.

The parents noticed this problem shortly after the birth of their girls. They took their children to a hospital in Baghdad and the doctors who examined the girls diagnosed that both of them have a complex type of congenital Spinal deformity with multiple fused vertebral bones and ribs which cause pressure on the lungs and heart, which characteristically progress rapidly with age.

Worried parents met several doctors and surgeons, however, due to the higher risk of injury involved in the treatment of the spinal cord, the local doctors said that the surgical outcome may be very poor.

With the financial assistance of the government of Iraq, the parents brought their two daughters to KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad after they came to know about Dr Suresh Cheekatla, who as the consultant spine surgeon, has a vast experience and expertise in correcting spinal deformities and the state-of-the-art medical facilities like O-arm, neuro monitoring, spinal navigation, etc

After making the girls undergo a battery of scans, Dr Suresh Cheekatla found that both of them had congenital dorsal kyphoscoliosis and one of them had spinal cord malformation.

Dr Suresh Cheekatla explained that treating such a complex case of scoliosis became a big challenge for them. On the very first day of the surgery, we made both the children walk. A special spinal rehabilitation team at KIMS Hospital worked in this regard. On the fifth day of the operation, both the children were discharged in good health, explained Dr. Suresh Cheekatla.

